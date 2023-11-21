News & Insights

EQNR

IEA sees surplus oil supply in 2024 even if OPEC+ extends current cuts

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

November 21, 2023 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

OSLO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The global oil market will see a slight surplus of supply in 2024 even if the OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year, the head of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) oil markets and industry division told Reuters on Tuesday.

At the moment, however, the oil market is in a deficit and stocks are declining "at a fast rate", Toril Bosoni said.

"Global oil stocks are at low levels, which means that you risk increased volatility if there are surprises on either the demand side or the supply side," she added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.