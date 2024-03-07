IEA sees relatively well supplied oil market in 2024

Adds quotes

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - The global oil market is relatively well supplied with demand growth slowing, while supply is increasing from the Americas, the head of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) oil markets and industry division told Reuters on Thursday.

"Depending on the pace of oil demand growth going forward, the strength of summer demand, any unexpected outages, we see that the market (is) relatively well supplied this year," Toril Bosoni said on a sidelines of an industry conference in Oslo.

The IEA thus expects "relatively calm markets" even though OPEC' recently decided to extend supply cuts, she added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

