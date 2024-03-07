News & Insights

EQNR

IEA sees relatively well supplied oil market in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/David McNew

March 07, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

Adds quotes

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - The global oil market is relatively well supplied with demand growth slowing, while supply is increasing from the Americas, the head of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) oil markets and industry division told Reuters on Thursday.

"Depending on the pace of oil demand growth going forward, the strength of summer demand, any unexpected outages, we see that the market (is) relatively well supplied this year," Toril Bosoni said on a sidelines of an industry conference in Oslo.

The IEA thus expects "relatively calm markets" even though OPEC' recently decided to extend supply cuts, she added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.