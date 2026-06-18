IEA Sees Oil Market Excess in 2027: Should You Play Short Energy ETFs?

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that while the Iran conflict has disrupted global oil supplies and weakened demand this year, a steady peace agreement could pave the way for a sharp increase in production, which may create a significant oil surplus next year, as quoted on CNBC.

Demand Destruction May Cause Oil Surplus

In its latest monthly oil market report, the IEA reduced its 2026 global oil demand growth forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day (mb/d), down 700,000 barrels per day from last month's estimate. The downgrade follows a sharp decline in deliveries during the second quarter, when oil flows fell by roughly 5 mb/d.

The agency noted that high fuel prices and shortages of refined products have weighed heavily on consumption, turning the conflict into more than just a supply-side shock.

Supply Remains Depressed, but Recovery on the Horizon

Global oil supply fell to 94.5 mb/d in May, down 600,000 barrels per day sequentially. Output remained well below pre-war levels.

The IEA expects global supply to decline by 3.9 mb/d year over year to 102.4 mb/d in 2026. However, production is projected to rebound strongly to 110.3 mb/d in 2027 as Middle East exports recover and supply constraints ease.

Supply to Top Demand in 2027

While global oil demand is expected to recover modestly by 2 mb /d in 2027, the IEA forecasts supply growth of roughly 8 mb/d. As a result, supply could significantly outpace demand.

According to the IEA, Iranian crude exports could fully resume once U.S. restrictions are lifted, supporting a gradual recovery in Gulf oil production and exports.

Strait of Hormuz Flows Recovering

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have rebounded in recent weeks. Flows have risen from a May low of 9.6 mb/d to around 12 mb/d, helped by ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman.

Should You Play Inverse Energy ETFs?

United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO has lost about 13.7% over the past week (as of June 16, 2026). This move has boosted inverse oil ETFs like ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil SCO. The ETF SCO has added about 21.3% over the past week.

Point of Caution

The IEA cautioned that a complete normalization of trade routes may take time, as mines must be cleared from key shipping lanes and supply chains need to be restored.

Despite softer demand, global oil inventories remain under pressure. Since the conflict began in late February, inventories have fallen at a pace of roughly 3.8 mb/d.

The IEA warned that continued inventory declines could push global oil stocks toward historic lows before market conditions shift toward surplus later this year.

Hence, in the near term, oil prices may be volatile. Inverse oil and energy ETFs like MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN OILD, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X ETF DRIP and ProShares UltraShort Energy DUG may prove to be intriguing picks now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.