World Markets

IEA sees oil demand recovery outpacing growth in supply

Contributor
Noah Browning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

Demand for oil will exceed the output of top producers due to progress in vaccinating the world against COVID-19, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

By Noah Browning

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Demand for oil will exceed the output of top producers due to progress in vaccinating the world against COVID-19, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"The anticipated supply growth through the rest of this year comes nowhere close to matching our forecast for significantly stronger demand beyond the second quarter," the IEA said in its monthly report, citing increased pumping from OPEC+ countries.

Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, the so-called OPEC+ group of producers, already lags demand for its oil by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) and that is expected to widen to a 2.5 million bpd shortfall by year's end, the Paris-based watchdog said.

New waves of infections in Brazil and Thailand and even India - the world's third-largest consumer suffering record-breaking cases - were not enough to derail the trend but could continue to affect the market, it added.

"India's COVID crisis is a reminder that the outlook for oil demand is mired in uncertainty. Until the pandemic is brought under control, market volatility is likely to persist."

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    U.K. on Track to Ease Covid Lockdown, Johnson Says

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people in England will be able to hug close family and friends and meet indoors at pubs, restaurants and cinemas from next week, in the next phase of relaxing pandemic lockdown rules. (Source: Bloomberg)

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular