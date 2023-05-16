News & Insights

IEA says oil price downturn ignores looming supply crunch

May 16, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Noah Browning for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Weeks of declining oil prices due to concerns over a possible recession clash with the outlook for scarce supply and robust demand later in the year, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

"The current market pessimism ... stands in stark contrast to the tighter market balances we anticipate in the second half of the year, when demand is expected to eclipse supply by almost 2 million barrels per day (bpd)."

