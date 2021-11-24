IEA says not enough oil reaching consumers, COP26 conference a success

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Some countries have not taken a helpful position in terms of oil and gas prices, the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said on Wednesday, saying not enough supply was reaching consumers.

The COP26 conference in Glasgow this month was a success, Birol added, saying the Paris-based agency's analysis showed commitments made at the meeting could reduce global temperature rises to 1.8 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels.

(Reporting by Noah Browning, Editing by Louise Heavens)

