US Markets

IEA says not enough oil and gas reaching consumers

Contributors
Noah Browning Reuters
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Some countries have not taken a helpful position in terms of oil and gas prices, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, saying not enough supply was reaching consumers.

Adds quote

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Some countries have not taken a helpful position in terms of oil and gas prices, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, saying not enough supply was reaching consumers.

"(A) factor I would like to underline that caused these high prices is the position some of the major oil and gas suppliers, and some of the countries did not take, in our view, a helpful position in this context," Fatih Birol said in an online presentation.

"Some of the key strains in today's markets may be considered artificial tightness ... because in oil markets today we see close to 6 million barrels per day in spare production capacity lies with the key producers, OPEC+ countries."

The COP26 conference in Glasgow this month was a success, Birol added, saying the Paris-based agency's analysis showed commitments made at the meeting could reduce global temperature rises to 1.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

(Reporting by Noah Browning and Shadia Nasralla Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular