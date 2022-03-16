World Markets

IEA says 3 mln bpd of Russian oil could be shut in next month

Noah Browning Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR

Three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and products may not find their way to market beginning in April in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, as sanctions bite and buyers hold off.

"Of the cutback, we see a reduction in total exports of 2.5 million bpd, of which crude accounts for 1.5 million bpd and products 1 million bpd," the IEA said in its monthly oil report.

Additionally, it projected lower Russian domestic demand for oil products.

"These losses could deepen should bans or public censure accelerate," the Paris-based agency said.

