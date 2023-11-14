IEA raises oil demand growth forecasts, despite economic gloom ahead

By Natalie Grover and Alex Lawler

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday raised its oil demand growth forecasts for this year and next despite an expected deceleration in economic growth in nearly all major economies.

While overall economic and oil demand growth are expected to lose steam next year, demand in 2023 has been supported by resilient U.S. deliveries and record September demand from China, the Paris-based IEA said.

Expectations for 2024, meanwhile, are underpinned by hopes of interest rate cuts and the recent fall in crude prices, the IEA, the West's energy watchdog, added.

"For now, with demand still exceeding available supplies heading into the Northern Hemisphere winter, market balances will remain vulnerable to heightened economic and geopolitical risks – and further volatility ahead."

For 2023, the agency raised its growth forecast to 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) from 2.3 million bpd. For 2024, it raised its growth forecast to 930,000 bpd from 880,000 bpd.

Although voluntary supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia until the end of the year will keep supply tight, with demand growth set to slow, the market could shift into surplus at the start of 2024, the IEA said.

