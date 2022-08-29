IEA members could release more oil from reserves, director Birol says

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Nations that are members of the International Energy Agency could release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) if they find it necessary when the current scheme expires, the head of the agency said on Monday.

"If our member countries believe that as a result of the supply disruption there is a need to make a stock release, I am sure (they) will consider (it) and it is not off the table," Fatih Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

