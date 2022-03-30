US Markets

IEA has called emergency ministerial meeting for Fri - Australia energy minister's office

Sonali Paul Reuters
MELBOURNE, March 31 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency has called an emergency ministerial meeting for Friday to discuss oil supply, a spokesperson for Australian energy minister Angus Taylor said on Thursday.

"The IEA have called an emergency meeting to be scheduled for Friday night Australian time," the spokesperson said, adding that Taylor would be participating.

Two senior U.S. officials said President Joe Biden's administration is considering releasing 1 million barrels of oil a day for several months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to reduce gasoline prices.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

