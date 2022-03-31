US Markets

IEA data is rigorous and objective, it says after being dropped by OPEC+

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday said its data is rigorous and objective, responding to a decision by OPEC and allies including Russia to remove the IEA from its trusted data sources.

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday said its data is rigorous and objective, responding to a decision by OPEC and allies including Russia to remove the IEA from its trusted data sources.

"IEA data and analysis remain available to all those seeking rigorous and objective market information," the IEA told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"To support transparency, the IEA will henceforth make its monthly update on OPEC+ oil production available to the public."

(Reporting by Noah Browning Editing by David Goodman )

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular