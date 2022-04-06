Energy

IEA confirms 120 million barrel oil release with U.S.

Contributor
Noah Browning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

The International Energy Agency on Wednesday said its member countries had agreed to release 120 million barrels of oil, with the United States contributing half, in a bid to cool oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency on Wednesday said its member countries had agreed to release 120 million barrels of oil, with the United States contributing half, in a bid to cool oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The @IEA is moving ahead with a collective oil stock release of 120 million barrels (including 60 million barrels contributed by the US as part of its overall draw from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve)," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol tweeted.

"More details of specific contributions will be made public soon."

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Energy Videos

How to Use Nasdaq TotalView to Trade Volatility in the Energy Sector.

Apr 01, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular