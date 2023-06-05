IEA chief says OPEC+ deal sharply increases risk of higher oil prices

ISTANBUL, June 5 (Reuters) - The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Monday said that the chance of higher oil prices had increased sharply after a new pact between producers to limit supply.

The OPEC+ group of oil producers, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, agreed on a new oil output deal on Sunday.

The prospect of higher prices has "increased a lot" as a result of the deal, Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director, told a meeting of global airline leaders.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

