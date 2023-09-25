IE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.56, changing hands as low as $13.50 per share. Ivanhoe Electric Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.61 per share, with $16.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.57.

