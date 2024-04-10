IDXX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $504.60, changing hands as low as $501.56 per share. Idexx Laboratories, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDXX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDXX's low point in its 52 week range is $372.50 per share, with $583.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $501.58. The IDXX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

