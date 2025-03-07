$IDT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IDT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,344,424 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IDT:
$IDT Insider Trading Activity
$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BILL PEREIRA (COO & President) sold 29,175 shares for an estimated $1,378,282
- DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 17,116 shares for an estimated $806,286
- MENACHEM ASH (EVP of Strategic&Legal Affairs) sold 6,557 shares for an estimated $301,627
- JOYCE J MASON (EVP and Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $274,009.
- MARCELO FISCHER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,406 shares for an estimated $114,787.
- NADINE SHEA (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,738
- ERIC F. COSENTINO sold 551 shares for an estimated $25,053
$IDT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALMANACK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC. removed 12,580,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $480,198,830
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 255,928 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,161,698
- ALTA FOX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 210,154 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,986,518
- KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC removed 91,347 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,340,809
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 80,817 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,840,423
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 56,738 shares (+101.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,696,189
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 56,201 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,145,192
$IDT Government Contracts
We have seen $300,000 of award payments to $IDT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF PURCHASE ORDER 693JK424P700013 IS TO REQUEST A SOLE SOURCE AWARD IN THE AMOUNT OF $150,000.0...: $300,000
