$IDT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IDT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,344,424 of trading volume.

$IDT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IDT:

$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILL PEREIRA (COO & President) sold 29,175 shares for an estimated $1,378,282

DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 17,116 shares for an estimated $806,286

MENACHEM ASH (EVP of Strategic&Legal Affairs) sold 6,557 shares for an estimated $301,627

JOYCE J MASON (EVP and Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $274,009 .

. MARCELO FISCHER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,406 shares for an estimated $114,787 .

. NADINE SHEA (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,738

ERIC F. COSENTINO sold 551 shares for an estimated $25,053

$IDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IDT Government Contracts

We have seen $300,000 of award payments to $IDT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.