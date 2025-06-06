$IDT stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IDT stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,649,015 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IDT:
$IDT Insider Trading Activity
$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,851 shares for an estimated $1,332,168.
- NADINE SHEA (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,738
- ERIC F. COSENTINO sold 551 shares for an estimated $25,053
$IDT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 130,569 shares (+392.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,699,495
- KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC added 126,655 shares (+53.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,498,668
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 73,581 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,775,441
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 70,121 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,597,908
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 61,465 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,153,769
- ORCHARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 59,395 shares (+303.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,047,557
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 58,727 shares (+209.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,013,282
$IDT Government Contracts
We have seen $300,000 of award payments to $IDT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF PURCHASE ORDER 693JK424P700013 IS TO REQUEST A SOLE SOURCE AWARD IN THE AMOUNT OF $150,000.0...: $300,000
