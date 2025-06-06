Stocks
$IDT stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 06, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$IDT stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,649,015 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $IDT:

$IDT Insider Trading Activity

$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,851 shares for an estimated $1,332,168.
  • NADINE SHEA (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,738
  • ERIC F. COSENTINO sold 551 shares for an estimated $25,053

$IDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IDT Government Contracts

We have seen $300,000 of award payments to $IDT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

