IDT International Plans Restructuring, Trading Halted

IDT International Limited has announced a proposed scheme of arrangement and confirmed the continued suspension of trading of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The company has filed for a court hearing to convene a creditor meeting to consider the scheme, with further details to be released as appropriate. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities.

