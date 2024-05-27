News & Insights

IDT International Plans Restructuring, Trading Halted

May 27, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

IDT International Limited (HK:0167) has released an update.

IDT International Limited has announced a proposed scheme of arrangement and confirmed the continued suspension of trading of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The company has filed for a court hearing to convene a creditor meeting to consider the scheme, with further details to be released as appropriate. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities.

