News & Insights

Stocks

IDT International Announces Major Financial Restructuring

November 01, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IDT International Limited (HK:0167) has released an update.

IDT International Limited is undergoing a significant financial restructuring, involving a proposed capital reorganization and a change in board lot size. The company plans to consolidate its shares, reduce capital, and increase authorized share capital while adjusting trading lots from 2,000 to 16,000 shares. These changes aim to optimize financial operations and prepare for future growth.

For further insights into HK:0167 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.