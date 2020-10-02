IDT (IDT) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

IDT (NYSE: IDT)

Q4 2020 Earnings Call

, 4:30 p.m. ET

Samuel Jonas -- Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you very much, operator, and I apologize in advance if I lose my place. I was having little printer issues, so I was unable to print the speech beforehand. Welcome to IDT's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 earnings call covering results for the three and 12 months ended July 31st, 2020. I'm joined today on the call by Marcelo Fischer, IDT's chief financial officer.

For a more detailed report on our financial and operational results, please read our earnings release filed earlier today and our Form 10-K, which we expect to file with the SEC on October 14. First off, I want to thank our teams worldwide who continue to do just a terrific job despite the challenges of working from home as I can attest. In particular, I want to thank all our colleagues, distributors and retail partners who continue to support our customers under these very difficult circumstances. One thing I don't talk enough about is our customers.

I want to take a moment to thank them for trusting us in this challenging time. Our business customers count on us every day to allow them to manage their businesses better, both online and offline, to collaborate with their suppliers and to communicate with their partners and clients. Our BOSS Revolution customers count on us to keep in touch with their family and friends and deliver their very hard-earned money to loved ones worldwide. Our business is all about earning the trust that our customers place in us every day.

We don't take that responsibility lightly, and we work hard every day to make sure that we continue to improve. As a small token of appreciation for all that our customers do, we developed and underwrote a project called Stories of the American Dream. The project is a collection of stories told by people from all over the world who came to America and are making truly remarkable contributions to our country. You can see this wonderful project by visiting storiesoftheamericandream.com or by following us on social media.

Our fourth-quarter results were quite good. We achieved our highest levels of consolidated quarterly margin contribution and adjusted EBITDA in over a decade. Let's start by talking about our exciting growth businesses and their achievements. Money Transfer's fourth-quarter revenue increased by $14.3 million year over year and $9.5 million sequentially to $21.3 million.

Full fiscal year 2020 Money Transfer revenue was $48 million, more than double the 23.1 generated in fiscal 2019. Our Money Transfer business built upon its strong organic growth by leveraging certain favorable foreign exchange market conditions to deliver exceptional results this quarter. These forex conditions are transient, however, and they began to normalize following the quarter close. Although our digital channels, again, were the main contributor to Money Transfer's rapid growth, our complementary in-store Money Transfer channel also has huge potential.

Over the past several quarters, we have dramatically improved our platform and stabilized in-store transaction levels and margin contributions. We now believe we are in a position to grow our retail footprint. Before this calendar year is out, we expect to build on the success of our BR Money app by launching a synergistic neobank offering. Our BOSS Money neobank, also called Money, will have numerous unique features.

It will also be monthly fee-free and virtually fee-free in general and provide robust consumer rewards to drive rapid customer acquisition. As we extend the capabilities of the BR Money app, we are going to expand its reach beyond the U.S.A., and we are developing quite a few additional exciting fintech products and offerings that will appeal to consumers globally. Continuing with our growth businesses, net2phone's product and development teams were very busy this quarter. We introduced our Microsoft Teams integration and late in the third -- excuse me, we introduced our Microsoft Teams integration late in the third quarter.

And this quarter, we already added over 3,000 people to it. This quarter, we also released Huddle, our video conferencing solution worldwide. Huddle is also getting very good traction with our customers, and I personally use it almost every day. In addition, net2phone's rolled out new billing platforms in the U.S.

and will deploy those billing platforms worldwide over the course of the next year. Earlier this week, we officially released net2phone Zoho integration, and we will soon announce a ton of other CRM integrations and some major feature enhancements. We also are getting good traction on our net2phone APIs, facilitating custom integration by developers with third-party solutions. The increasing sophistication of our cloud communication offerings and strong demand helped to increase UCaaS subscription revenue here in the U.S.

by 12% sequentially and 43% compared to the year ago quarter. In South America, the stronger dollar and COVID-19 impact had the opposite effect, lowering our dollar-denominated revenues, elevating customer churn and slowing sales. However, we are seeing a big improvement in the current quarter, and I'm personally optimistic that we will return to sustained growth in our international markets in fiscal 2021. At National Retail Solutions, revenue increased by $2.8 million year over year to $4.7 million.

Full fiscal year revenue hit $12 million, nearly double the $6.2 million generated in fiscal 2019. We continue to add tons of new features to the POS, and we continued improving our NRS retailer app, and we massively improved the BR Club app during the quarter, helping us achieve record app usage and app purchases for our store owners. The app lets customers order and pay remotely, and we also launched our loyalty program inside the BR Club app. I am personally excited to start using the rewards in my local coffee shop.

I love earning that free coffee. Merchant services, including credit card processing services for retailers and the sale of digital advertising through our POS terminal network were the fastest-growing revenue sources at NRS. Unlike most payment processing services, NRS Pay does not require a contract. We also provide our equipment without charge, and there are no hidden fees.

We charge only flat transparent rates. And as a result, we're enrolling new retailers faster than ever. For advertisers, our POS network offers an extremely cost-effective way to reach the large and ethnically diverse urban population served by our retailers. Our customers facing digital -- our customer-facing digital screens handle both still and video ads that display while our retailers are ringing up the purchases.

We already process over 46 million transactions per month, and that number is growing rapidly. Currently, we are selling only a small percentage of our POS network's ad space capacity. But as programmatic buying becomes a bigger driver of digital out-of-home advertising, as we expect it will, that percentage will increase substantially. Because advertisers have seen that our displays result in high levels of customer engagement and because the high gross margins associated with advertising sales in general, we believe that the NRS ad network represents a very long-term growth opportunity.

The expansion of our POS network has been exceptional. NRS added over 1,200 terminals during the quarter. And by the quarter's close, we were billing for 11,500 units. And now with Yankee Hall of Famer, Mariano Rivera, pitching for National Retail Solutions as NRS' spokesperson, we are positioned to knock the ball out of the park in 2021.

I've always wanted to say that. Now let's pivot and very briefly review results for IDT Telecom's core offerings. BOSS Revolution's Calling and Mobile Top-up had strong performances in the fourth quarter as our customers kept in closer touch with and increased their support for friends and families during the pandemic. Our wholesale carrier division, which depends on international businesses' communications was again impacted by the closure or partial closure of many corporate offices due to the pandemic.

From a balance sheet perspective, we continued to strengthen our position during the fourth quarter. We increased our holdings of cash, debt securities and equity investments by $38.7 million to $109.2 million, even as we returned $4 million to our stockholders through repurchases of our common stock. We accomplished this while remaining free of debt. Wrapping up, I again want to thank our amazing IDT net2phone, NRS and BOSS teammates who continue their amazing product development, sales and service during really tough and obviously unprecedented times.

Thank you very much. Now it's on to fiscal 2021. The continued expansion of our higher-margin growth businesses and the resilience of our consumer core offerings position IDT to deliver improving results and to create significant long-term value. I'm very excited about the opportunities ahead, and I look forward to reporting to you on our progress.

Marcel and I would be happy to take questions now, and I apologize for being choppy.

