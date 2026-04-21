IDT Executive Trims Stake With Shares Up 10%. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

20,000 shares of Common Stock were sold for a transaction value of $1.02 million on April 14, 2026.

All shares sold were held directly, with post-transaction direct ownership totaling 32,243 shares and indirect holdings of 2,875 shares via the 401(k) plan.

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On April 14, 2026, Menachem Ash, EVP of Strategic & Legal Affairs at IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT), sold 20,000 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $1.02 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 32,243 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,875 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.65 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($51.00); post-transaction value based on April 14, 2026 market close ($51.16).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Menachem Ash's historical trading activity?

This is Ash's largest open-market sale to date, with the only other recorded sale being 6,557 shares on October 21, 2024; the average sell trade size across both events is 13,278 shares.

This is Ash's largest open-market sale to date, with the only other recorded sale being 6,557 shares on October 21, 2024; the average sell trade size across both events is 13,278 shares. What portion of Ash's total IDT equity exposure was impacted by this transaction?

The 20,000-share sale accounted for 36.3% of Ash's direct IDT Common Stock holdings at the time, and Ash continues to hold a sizeable Class B Common Stock position (35,118 shares) that is convertible to Common Stock.

The 20,000-share sale accounted for 36.3% of Ash's direct IDT Common Stock holdings at the time, and Ash continues to hold a sizeable Class B Common Stock position (35,118 shares) that is convertible to Common Stock. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction?

No, all shares sold were from Ash's direct holdings of Common Stock; indirect holdings (2,875 shares via the 401(k) plan) and Class B Common Stock were unaffected by this transaction.

No, all shares sold were from Ash's direct holdings of Common Stock; indirect holdings (2,875 shares via the 401(k) plan) and Class B Common Stock were unaffected by this transaction. Does the sale reflect a shift in Ash's overall capacity to trade IDT shares?

Following this transaction, Ash's direct Common Stock holdings declined to 32,243 shares, lowering his post-trade equity exposure but leaving a material position; the scale of this sale is consistent with reduced available capacity after prior disposals.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.26 billion Net income (TTM) $81.89 million Dividend yield 0.37% Price (as of market close 4/14/26) $51.00

* 1-year performance is calculated using April 14th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

IDT Corporation generates revenue through three segments: Fintech (money remittance and payment services), net2phone-UCaaS (cloud communications for businesses), and Traditional Communications (international calling, mobile top-up, and carrier services).

The company’s business model leverages a mix of transaction-based fees, subscription services, and wholesale telecom solutions, with a focus on recurring and volume-driven income streams.

Primary customers include individuals using remittance and calling services, small and medium-sized businesses seeking unified communications, and telecom carriers utilizing wholesale voice and SMS solutions.

IDT Corporation is a diversified provider of telecommunications and payment solutions with a global footprint. The company’s multi-segment strategy enables it to capture value across consumer and enterprise markets, supported by established brands such as BOSS Revolution and net2phone. Its scale and integration across fintech and communications services position it to address evolving customer needs in both developed and emerging markets.

What this transaction means for investors

What we're seeing here seems to be a blend of compensation-related selling as opposed to a clear indication of weakening fundamentals. The involvement of vested stock and restricted shares, as noted in a footnote, is significant, indicating that at least some of these sales are more mechanical than purely discretionary decisions.



Looking at the broader picture, IDT’s core business is still steadily growing. The company recently reported quarterly revenue of $320.5 million, which is a 6% increase compared to last year. Gross profit rose by 8% to $121.3 million, with margins expanding to 37.8%. The growth is coming from solid areas too: Fintech income saw a 32% boost, while net2phone skyrocketed by 96%, showcasing effective operating leverage and stronger trends in digital engagement.



Considering all of this, a roughly 10% increase in the stock price year-to-date makes these sales less surprising. It’s also important to mention that the executive still has a significant stake in the company, holding considerable common and convertible Class B shares.



In summary, there's no reason for concern here. For long-term investors, it’s really about the ongoing growth in segments and margin expansion rather than this type of noise from insider selling.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.