IDT Corporation Schedules Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

IDT Corporation will announce Q3 FY2025 financial results on June 5, followed by a conference call for investors.

Quiver AI Summary

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) has announced the date for its financial and operational results report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, covering the period ended April 30, 2025. The earnings release will be made public on June 5, 2025, at approximately 4:15 PM Eastern and will be accessible on their investor relations website. Following the release, IDT will hold a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern to discuss the results and answer questions from investors. Participants can join the call using specific phone numbers and an access code provided in the announcement. A replay of the call will be available for an extended period, both through dial-in and streaming audio on the IDT website. IDT offers a range of fintech and communications solutions through its various businesses, providing services such as point-of-sale platforms, international remittance solutions, and cloud communications.

Potential Positives

IDT Corporation has scheduled a timely earnings release for Q3 fiscal year 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to informing stakeholders of its financial performance.

The company will host a conference call for investors, fostering direct engagement and communication with its shareholders and analysts.

IDT provides a range of innovative fintech and communications solutions, highlighting its diverse portfolio and strategic positioning in growing markets.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial expectations or guidance ahead of the earnings report, which may create uncertainty for investors.



There is no mention of performance improvement initiatives or business outlook, leaving stakeholders without insights into the company’s strategic direction.



The timing of theearnings callmight suggest that results could be less favorable if they chose to schedule it earlier or provide a brief overview in the release itself.

FAQ

When will IDT Corporation release its financial results for Q3 2025?

IDT Corporation will release its financial results on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

What time is the IDTearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill begin at 5:00 PM Eastern on June 5, 2025.

How can I participate in the IDTearnings call

You can participate by calling 1-888-506-0062 in the US or 1-973-528-0011 internationally.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the call until June 19, 2025.

Where can I find more information about IDT Corporation?

You can visit the IDT investor relations website at https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IDT Insider Trading Activity

$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,851 shares for an estimated $1,332,168 .

. NADINE SHEA (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,738

ERIC F. COSENTINO sold 551 shares for an estimated $25,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





NEWARK, NJ, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







IDT Corporation





(NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications solutions, has scheduled its report of financial and operational results for the third quarter fiscal year 2025 (the three months ended April 30, 2025) on Thursday, June 5, 2025.





IDT’s earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (





https://www.idt.net/







investo





r





s-and





-





media



) at approximately 4:15 PM Eastern.





IDT will host anearnings conference callbeginning at 5:00 PM Eastern with management’s discussion of results followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following access code: 491722.





A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 19, 2025. To access the call replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay passcode: 52353. The replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the





IDT investor relations website





.









ABOUT IDT CORPORATION













IDT Corporation





(NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses:





National Retail Solutions





(NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets;





BOSS Money





facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions;





net2phone





provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices;





IDT Digital Payments





and the





BOSS Revolution





calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and,





IDT Global





and





IDT Express





enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.









Contact







:







Bill Ulrey





IDT Investor Relations





Phone: (973) 438-3838





E-mail:





invest@idt.net









###



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.