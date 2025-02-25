IDT Corporation Schedules Q2 FY 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

IDT Corporation will report Q2 fiscal results on March 6, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:30 PM Eastern.

Quiver AI Summary

IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech and communications solutions, will release its financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on March 6, 2025, after market close. The earnings release will be made available on IDT's investor relations website and will be followed by a conference call at 5:30 PM Eastern, featuring management discussions and a Q&A session with investors. Participants can join the call using specific dial-in numbers and access codes provided, with a replay option available shortly after the call concludes. IDT's diverse portfolio includes services that enhance retail operations, facilitate international remittances, and provide integrated cloud communication solutions.

Potential Positives

IDT Corporation is set to announce its financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which can attract investor interest and confidence.

The scheduledearnings conference callwill provide management’s insights and allow for direct engagement with investors, enhancing transparency and communication.

The press release includes specific dates and times for the earnings release and conference call, allowing investors to plan accordingly and stay informed.

The variety of businesses and services highlighted in the release showcases IDT's diversified portfolio, which may appeal to investors looking for stability and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Scheduling the earnings release for March 6, 2025, may indicate a delay in reporting financial results, which could raise concerns about transparency and potential issues within the company.

The breadth of services mentioned could indicate an overly diversified approach, which may dilute focus and lead to inefficiencies in the company's operational strategy.

There is no indication of specific financial performance expectations, which could suggest uncertainty or lack of confidence in achieving positive results for shareholders.

FAQ

When will IDT Corporation release its second quarter fiscal results?

IDT Corporation will release its financial results on March 6, 2025, at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

How can I join the IDTearnings conference call

To join theearnings conference call dial 1-888-506-0062 for U.S. or 1-973-528-0011 for international callers.

What is the access code for the IDTearnings call

The access code for the IDTearnings callis 145736.

Will there be a replay of theearnings conference call

Yes, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and accessible until March 20, 2025.

Where can I find more information about IDT Corporation?

More information about IDT Corporation can be found on their investor relations website at https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IDT Insider Trading Activity

$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILL PEREIRA (COO & President) sold 29,175 shares for an estimated $1,378,282

DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 17,116 shares for an estimated $806,286

MENACHEM ASH (EVP of Strategic&Legal Affairs) sold 6,557 shares for an estimated $301,627

JOYCE J MASON (EVP and Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $274,009 .

. MARCELO FISCHER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,406 shares for an estimated $114,787 .

. NADINE SHEA (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,738

ERIC F. COSENTINO sold 551 shares for an estimated $25,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





NEWARK, NJ, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications solutions, has scheduled its report of financial and operational results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025 (the three months ended January 31, 2025) on Thursday, March 6, 2025.





IDT’s earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (





https://www.idt.net/





investo





r





s-and





-





media





) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.





IDT will host anearnings conference callbeginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management’s discussion of results followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following access code: 145736.





A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through March 20, 2025. To access the call replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay passcode: 51975. The replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the





IDT investor relations website





.









ABOUT IDT CORPORATION













IDT Corporation





(NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses:





National Retail Solutions





(NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets;





BOSS Money





facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions;





net2phone





provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices;





IDT Digital Payments





and the





BOSS Revolution





calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and,





IDT Global





and





IDT Express





enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.









Contact







:







Bill Ulrey





IDT Investor Relations





Phone: (973) 438-3838





E-mail:





invest@idt.net









###



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.