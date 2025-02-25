IDT Corporation Schedules Q2 FY 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

IDT Corporation will report Q2 fiscal results on March 6, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:30 PM Eastern.
IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech and communications solutions, will release its financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on March 6, 2025, after market close. The earnings release will be made available on IDT's investor relations website and will be followed by a conference call at 5:30 PM Eastern, featuring management discussions and a Q&A session with investors. Participants can join the call using specific dial-in numbers and access codes provided, with a replay option available shortly after the call concludes. IDT's diverse portfolio includes services that enhance retail operations, facilitate international remittances, and provide integrated cloud communication solutions.
Potential Positives
- IDT Corporation is set to announce its financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which can attract investor interest and confidence.
- The scheduledearnings conference callwill provide management’s insights and allow for direct engagement with investors, enhancing transparency and communication.
- The press release includes specific dates and times for the earnings release and conference call, allowing investors to plan accordingly and stay informed.
- The variety of businesses and services highlighted in the release showcases IDT's diversified portfolio, which may appeal to investors looking for stability and growth potential.
Potential Negatives
- Scheduling the earnings release for March 6, 2025, may indicate a delay in reporting financial results, which could raise concerns about transparency and potential issues within the company.
- The breadth of services mentioned could indicate an overly diversified approach, which may dilute focus and lead to inefficiencies in the company's operational strategy.
- There is no indication of specific financial performance expectations, which could suggest uncertainty or lack of confidence in achieving positive results for shareholders.
FAQ
When will IDT Corporation release its second quarter fiscal results?
IDT Corporation will release its financial results on March 6, 2025, at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.
How can I join the IDTearnings conference call
To join theearnings conference call dial 1-888-506-0062 for U.S. or 1-973-528-0011 for international callers.
What is the access code for the IDTearnings call
The access code for the IDTearnings callis 145736.
Will there be a replay of theearnings conference call
Yes, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and accessible until March 20, 2025.
Where can I find more information about IDT Corporation?
More information about IDT Corporation can be found on their investor relations website at https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.
$IDT Insider Trading Activity
$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BILL PEREIRA (COO & President) sold 29,175 shares for an estimated $1,378,282
- DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 17,116 shares for an estimated $806,286
- MENACHEM ASH (EVP of Strategic&Legal Affairs) sold 6,557 shares for an estimated $301,627
- JOYCE J MASON (EVP and Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $274,009.
- MARCELO FISCHER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,406 shares for an estimated $114,787.
- NADINE SHEA (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,738
- ERIC F. COSENTINO sold 551 shares for an estimated $25,053
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IDT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALMANACK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC. removed 12,580,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $480,198,830
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 255,928 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,161,698
- ALTA FOX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 210,154 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,986,518
- KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC removed 91,347 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,340,809
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 80,817 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,840,423
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 56,738 shares (+101.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,696,189
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 56,201 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,145,192
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
NEWARK, NJ, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications solutions, has scheduled its report of financial and operational results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025 (the three months ended January 31, 2025) on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
IDT’s earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (
https://www.idt.net/
investo
r
s-and
-
media
) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.
IDT will host anearnings conference callbeginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management’s discussion of results followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following access code: 145736.
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through March 20, 2025. To access the call replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay passcode: 51975. The replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the
IDT investor relations website
.
ABOUT IDT CORPORATION
IDT Corporation
(NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses:
National Retail Solutions
(NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets;
BOSS Money
facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions;
net2phone
provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices;
IDT Digital Payments
and the
BOSS Revolution
calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and,
IDT Global
and
IDT Express
enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.
