IDT Corporation to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 19, 2025

IDT Corporation will present its operations and strategy at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 19, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

IDT Corporation will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 19th, 2025, where CFO Marcelo Fisher will discuss the company's operations, strategy, and financial results at 10:45 AM Eastern time. He will also engage in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference, which runs from March 19-20. The presentation can be accessed live online, and registration for the event is free. IDT, a global provider of fintech and communications solutions, operates various businesses, including National Retail Solutions, BOSS Money, net2phone, and IDT Digital Payments, among others. The company advises that statements regarding future expectations are forward-looking and actual results may differ, encouraging consultation of SEC filings for detailed risk information.

Potential Positives

IDT Corporation is set to present at a reputable investor conference, which enhances its visibility to potential investors and stakeholders.

The participation of Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Fisher indicates a commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement by providing detailed insights into the company's operations and strategies.

The opportunity for one-on-one investor meetings suggests a proactive approach to investor relations, potentially fostering stronger relationships and attracting investment interest.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that may lead to investor skepticism, as actual results can differ materially from expectations, which can create uncertainty regarding the company's future performance.



The emphasis on a virtual investor conference suggests that the company may be aligning its investor engagement strategy with cost-saving measures, potentially indicating budget constraints or a need to adapt to changing investor communication trends.



The mention of significant risk factors associated with forward-looking statements could imply vulnerabilities that may concern investors about the stability and growth trajectory of the company.

FAQ

When will IDT Corporation present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference?

IDT Corporation will present on March 19, 2025, at 10:45 AM Eastern time.

Who is presenting for IDT Corporation at the conference?

Marcelo Fisher, the Chief Financial Officer, will present at the conference.

How can I access IDT's presentation?

The presentation can be accessed live at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WzrWFhVxTyWLK2-SZOALTg.

Is registration for the Sidoti conference free?

Yes, registration for the presentation and one-on-one meetings is free.

What should I do for detailed information on IDT's financial outlook?

Consult IDT's SEC filings for detailed information on financial outlooks and risks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IDT Insider Trading Activity

$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILL PEREIRA (COO & President) sold 29,175 shares for an estimated $1,378,282

DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 17,116 shares for an estimated $806,286

MENACHEM ASH (EVP of Strategic&Legal Affairs) sold 6,557 shares for an estimated $301,627

JOYCE J MASON (EVP and Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $274,009 .

. MARCELO FISCHER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,406 shares for an estimated $114,787 .

. NADINE SHEA (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,738

ERIC F. COSENTINO sold 551 shares for an estimated $25,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





NEWARK, NJ, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications solutions, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference that will be held on March 19



th



and 20



th



, 2025.





Marcelo Fisher, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 10:45 AM Eastern time on Wednesday, March 19



th



. His presentation will provide an overview of IDT’s operations, strategy, and financial results. Mr. Fischer will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout both days of the conference.





The IDT presentation can be accessed live here:





https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WzrWFhVxTyWLK2-SZOALTg





.





To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit





www.sidoti.com/events





. Registration is free.







All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.











ABOUT IDT CORPORATION













IDT Corporation





(NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses:





National Retail Solutions





(NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets;





BOSS Money





facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions;





net2phone





provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices;





IDT Digital Payments





and the





BOSS Revolution





calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and,





IDT Global





and





IDT Express





enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.









Contact







:







Bill Ulrey





IDT Investor Relations





Phone: (973) 438-3838





E-mail:





invest@idt.net









###



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.