IDT Corporation (IDT) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT)

Q3 2020 Earnings Call

, 5:30 p.m. ET

Shmuel Jonas -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi. Thank you, operator. Welcome to IDT's third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings call covering results for the three months ended April 30, 2020. I'm joined today on the call by Marcelo Fischer, IDT's Chief Financial Officer. For a more detailed report on our financial and operational results, please read our earnings release filed earlier today and our Form 10-Q, which we will file with the SEC next week.

I want to start the call by thanking our team worldwide who did just an incredible job of rapidly transitioning to work from home and did not miss a beat during this terrible pandemic. This is especially noteworthy when you consider that so many members of our team are balancing multiple day jobs like assistant teachers, caretakers for sick relative and volunteer first responders in their communities. I also want to thank and recognize our frontline salespeople and delivery teammates for continuing to serve our retailers and channel partners throughout this challenging time. Thank you, Team IDT.

Turning now to our fiscal Q3's financial performance. Results for the third quarter were highlighted by both the resilience of our business and increased contribution from our higher-margin growth initiatives, which more than offset the decrease in contribution from our lower-margin core offerings. In our core offerings, BOSS Revolution Calling revenue and Carrier Services revenue both declined, partially offset by continued growth of Mobile Top-Up revenue. The rate of decline in BOSS Revolution Calling revenue slowed compared to recent quarters, while sales of lower-margin Mobile Top-Up jumped.

Both BOSS Revolution Calling and Carrier Services improved our margin contribution as a percentage of revenue compared to the year-ago quarter, thus muting much of the impact of their respective revenue decreases on our bottom line. At the same time, our growth business initiatives turned in a very impressive quarter.

BOSS Revolution Money Transfer revenue nearly doubled compared to the year-ago quarter, increasing to $11.8 million despite the fact that roughly one quarter of our Money Transfer retailers suspended operations during March and April. IDT's overall international remittance transaction volume increased significantly for the quarter, driven by our digital channel through our money app.

We also leveraged the strength of the U.S. dollar to take advantage of temporary foreign exchange market opportunities that increase Money Transfer's revenue and margin contribution. On the other hand, at net2phone, where approximately one half of our net2phone-UCaaS revenues are generated outside the U.S., the strong dollar worked against us, reducing dollar translated revenue and margin.

In addition, the spread of COVID-19 internationally slowed the pace of new customer acquisitions through the channel. Despite these headwinds, net2phone increased seats served by 54% year-over-year and 11% sequentially to 137,000, while UCaaS' subscription revenue, exclusive of equipment sales, increased by 34.6% year-over-year and 3% sequentially to $7.7 million.

In the long run, though, COVID-19 may end up accelerating changes in the marketplace that play to net2phone's strengths. The pandemic is accelerating and globalizing the transition to remote work from home for employees and companies worldwide, and our international presence and expanding suite of communications and collaboration tools, position net2phone extremely well for long-term growth.

Speaking of collaboration tools, last quarter, I discussed net2phone's new integration with Microsoft Teams. This quarter, we also released in beta our secure video conferencing solution, net2phone Huddle. I want to thank our development team for their efforts to accelerate the product launch so that our customers can use it when it's needed most.

National Retail Solutions also had a strong quarter, increasing revenue by 87.9% year-over-year, led by very strong increases in all areas of the business. This quarter, we also launched the BR Club app, a shopping and loyalty app that allows customers to easily order food or other items from our NRS stores, either for pickup or delivery, which turned out to be an opportune time for the launch.

Across all our businesses, we are very focused on adopting to meet the evolving needs of our customers as the pandemic, including its potentially longer-term effects, plays out. Our IT team has done -- our IDT team has done a very good job addressing the challenges and opportunities presented thus far. However, we remain mindful that current economic conditions, if they endure, will create additional hardship for many of our customers over the coming months.

Now Marcel and I will be happy to take your questions.

