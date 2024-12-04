News & Insights

IDT Corp reports Q1 EPS 71c vs. 32c last year

December 04, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q1 revenue $309.57M vs. $301.21M last year. The company said, “Building on our momentum from fiscal 2024, IDT delivered strong financial results in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, including record levels of gross profit, gross profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA. Consolidated revenue has now increased sequentially for three consecutive quarters. NRS along with our Fintech segment powered by BOSS Money, and net2phone each achieved robust increases in revenue, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA.”

