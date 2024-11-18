News & Insights

IDT Australia Sees Strong Support at AGM

November 18, 2024 — 11:49 pm EST

IDT Australia Limited (AU:IDT) has released an update.

IDT Australia Limited reported the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Geoffrey Sam as a director receiving overwhelming support. The company also secured approval for an increased placement capacity, reflecting strong shareholder confidence. These results underscore IDT’s steady position in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

