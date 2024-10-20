IDT Australia Sees Revenue Surge Amid Strategic Growth

IDT Australia Limited (AU:IDT) has released an update.

IDT Australia Limited has reported a 70% increase in quarterly revenue to $5.2 million, marking a two-year high as it continues its strategic transformation. The pharmaceutical manufacturer attributes the growth to a significant rise in return business and new contracts worth $6.8 million, driven by high customer satisfaction and demand for advanced therapies. The company remains optimistic about exceeding the previous year’s revenue, supported by a strong pipeline of proposals.

For further insights into AU:IDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.