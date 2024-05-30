IDT Australia Limited Announces Trading Halt

IDT Australia Limited (AU:IDT) has released an update.

IDT Australia Limited has requested an immediate trading halt on its shares as it prepares to announce details of a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain in place until either the commencement of normal trading on June 4, 2024, or when the announcement is made public. This strategic move aims to manage market reaction and allow for orderly trading following the upcoming announcement.

