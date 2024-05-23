IDS Delays Financial Results Publication

Royal Mail (GB:IDS) has released an update.

International Distribution Services plc (IDS) has announced a delay in releasing its financial results for the 53-week period ending March 31, 2024, due to their auditor KPMG requiring more time to complete standard procedures. Despite the delay, the Board reassures investors that the adjusted operating profit is expected to be in line with prior guidance. IDS will issue a follow-up announcement with the new publication date for the results as soon as possible.

