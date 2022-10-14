IDS: Royal Mail Slips To Loss In H1, Sees Loss In FY; Plans Up To 6,000 Job Cuts

(RTTNews) - International Distributions Services plc (IDS.L) Friday said its UK business Royal Mail recorded an adjusted operating loss in the first half, compared to prior year's profit. Trading in GLS has been in line with expectations. Royal Mail also projects an operating loss in the full year.

The company also said around 5,000 to 6,000 redundancies may be required by end of August 2023. The company will be starting the process of consulting on rightsizing the business in response to the impact of industrial action, delays in delivering agreed productivity improvements and lower parcel volumes.

Short-term cost efficiencies will be achieved through an estimated reduction of around 5,000 full time equivalent operational roles or FTEs by March 2023 and around 10,000 by end of August 2023, on a rolling 12 month basis.

In its trading update, the company reported that Royal Mail adjusted operating loss was 219 million pounds for the first half, compared to profit of 235 million pounds last year. The latest results included around 70 million pounds of direct negative impacts from 3 days of industrial action.

For the full year, Royal Mail expects adjusted operating loss of around 350 million euros, including the direct, immediate impact of eight days of industrial action which have taken place or been notified to Royal Mail, but excluding any charges for voluntary redundancy costs.

This may increase to around a 450 million pounds loss if customers move volume away for longer periods following the initial disruption.

The company added that Communication Workers Union or CWU has threatened, but not yet formally notified Royal Mail, of a further 16 days of strikes in November and December. If these take place, the full-year loss would increase materially and may necessitate further operational restructuring and headcount reduction.

Royal Mail urges CWU to immediately call off planned strike action, and to accept its offer of Acas talks to urgently find a resolution to the current dispute.

CWU has already taken 6 days of industrial action to date and formally notified Royal Mail of a further 2 days of damaging industrial action on 20 and 25 October, which are expected to go ahead.

With the ongoing uncertainty, the Board is unable to give a clear outlook for the full year. In addition, the company may report an impairment of the carrying value of the Royal Mail business when it reports first half results on November 17.

However, the performance of GLS remains on track to meet full year expectations of an adjusted operating profit between 370 million pounds and 410 million pounds.

