iDreamSky Technology Holdings (HKHKSZ:1119) Price Target Increased by 10.23% to 4.95

The average one-year price target for iDreamSky Technology Holdings (HKHKSZ:1119) has been revised to 4.95 / share. This is an increase of 10.23% from the prior estimate of 4.49 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.90 to a high of 5.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.28% from the latest reported closing price of 3.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in iDreamSky Technology Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1119 is 0.07%, a decrease of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.85% to 19,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,828K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,239K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1119 by 6.40% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,965K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 2,198K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HERO - Global X Video Games & Esports ETF holds 1,158K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1119 by 4.22% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 799K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.