$IDR stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IDR stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,731,257 of trading volume.

$IDR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IDR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IDR stock page ):

$IDR insiders have traded $IDR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN G SHIELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,786 shares for an estimated $100,814.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $IDR stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IDR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IDR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IDR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IDR forecast page.

You can track data on $IDR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.