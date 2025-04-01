IDR Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Reports Record Production for 2024

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR reported adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. Compared with earnings per share of two cents in the fourth quarter of 2023, it marked a surge of 800%, reflecting higher production and gold prices.

IDR reported revenues of $7.59 million in the quarter, representing a 101% year-over-year surge. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 million.

IDR Reports Record Production, Revenues & Profits for 2024

Idaho Strategic Resources reported record revenues of $25.8 million in 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25 million. Revenues improved 88.7% year over year.

Earnings per share in 2024 were 68 cents compared with nine cents in 2023. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents.

IDR produced a record 11,915 ounces of gold in 2024, 45% higher than the year-ago quarter.

Cost of sales for the full year was around $13 million compared with $10 million in 2023. Gross profit was $12.95 million, a solid jump from $3.97 million in 2023. The gross margin improved to 50.3% in the quarter from 29% in 2023. Operating income skyrocketed 732% year over year to $8.4 million. The operating margin was 32.7% compared with 7.4% in 2023.

Exploration expenses rose 92% during the year due to increased surface and underground drilling activities at Idaho Strategic’s Golden Chest Mine.

All-in-sustaining cost per ounce rose to $1,478.41 in 2024 compared with $1,279.38 in the year-ago period due to the increase in exploration costs.

The company ended the year with $16.1 million of cash.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock’s Price Performance

Idaho Strategic Resources shares have gained 65% in the past year compared with the industry’s 42.7% growth.

IDR’s Zacks Rank

Idaho Strategic Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Idaho Strategic Resources’ Peers’ Performances

Alamos Gold Inc. AGI posted adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. Alamos Gold reported earnings of 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues increased 47.6% year over year to a record $376 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of record revenues for Alamos Gold. The upside was driven by higher realized gold prices and increased sales volumes.

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recorded adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. Barrick’s total revenues were $3.64 billion, up 19.2% year over year.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC posted adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, up from the prior-year quarter’s 11 cents. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.

Kinross Gold’s revenues rose 26.9% year over year to $1.42 billion in the fourth quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion.

