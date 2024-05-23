IDP Education Stakeholder Shift Announced

IDP Education Ltd. (AU:IEL) has released an update.

IDP Education Ltd. has announced that First Sentier Investors and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of May 21, 2024. This change in shareholding is detailed in the company’s recent Form 605 filing, which also includes a comprehensive list of First Sentier’s associated firms and their respective details.

