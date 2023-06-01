IDP Education (ASX:IEL) Price Target Decreased by 16.85% to 28.47

The average one-year price target for IDP Education (ASX:IEL) has been revised to 28.47 / share. This is an decrease of 16.85% from the prior estimate of 34.24 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.68 to a high of 37.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.15% from the latest reported closing price of 20.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

IDP Education Maintains 2.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDP Education. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEL is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.70% to 46,242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 14,496K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,394K shares, representing an increase of 14.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 8.48% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,029K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,243K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 2.24% over the last quarter.

MAPIX - MATTHEWS ASIA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 2,521K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares, representing a decrease of 34.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 4.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,404K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 0.67% over the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 1,785K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 3.59% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.