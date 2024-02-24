IDP Education (ASX:IEL) Price Target Decreased by 10.41% to 24.54

The average one-year price target for IDP Education (ASX:IEL) has been revised to 24.54 / share. This is an decrease of 10.41% from the prior estimate of 27.39 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 30.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.76% from the latest reported closing price of 19.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDP Education. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 9.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEL is 0.13%, a decrease of 20.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.55% to 35,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,872K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,376K shares, representing a decrease of 45.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 32.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,775K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 6.39% over the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 2,233K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing an increase of 18.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 26.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,229K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 2.94% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 1,534K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares, representing a decrease of 136.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 60.58% over the last quarter.

