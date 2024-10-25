News & Insights

Idox plc Strengthens Leadership with New Board Appointment

October 25, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

Idox plc (GB:IDOX) has released an update.

Idox plc, a leading provider of information management software, has appointed its COO, Jonathan Legdon, to the Board as an Executive Director. Legdon, who has been with Idox since 2019, brings a wealth of experience in technology and business leadership that the company expects will enhance its strategic goals. His appointment is seen as a move to strengthen Idox’s market position and drive growth across its core markets.

