News & Insights

Stocks

Idox PLC Announces Major Shift in Shareholding

May 24, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Idox plc (GB:IDOX) has released an update.

Idox PLC has notified shareholders of a significant change in its share ownership, with Kestrel Partners LLP crossing a notable threshold on 22 May 2024, resulting in their total voting rights falling below 5%. The notification includes details of indirect voting rights held by Kestrel Partners LLP through various client portfolios. This marks a substantial decrease from their previous notification of 9.71% total voting rights.

For further insights into GB:IDOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.