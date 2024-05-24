Idox PLC Announces Major Shift in Shareholding

Idox plc (GB:IDOX) has released an update.

Idox PLC has notified shareholders of a significant change in its share ownership, with Kestrel Partners LLP crossing a notable threshold on 22 May 2024, resulting in their total voting rights falling below 5%. The notification includes details of indirect voting rights held by Kestrel Partners LLP through various client portfolios. This marks a substantial decrease from their previous notification of 9.71% total voting rights.

