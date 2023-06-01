IDOX (LSE:IDOX) Price Target Increased by 10.14% to 83.13

The average one-year price target for IDOX (LSE:IDOX) has been revised to 83.13 / share. This is an increase of 10.14% from the prior estimate of 75.48 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 87.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.82% from the latest reported closing price of 66.60 / share.

IDOX Maintains 0.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDOX. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDOX is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.41% to 2,675K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,834K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing an increase of 21.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDOX by 11.97% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 187K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 140K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 104K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 95K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

