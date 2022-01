Jan 10 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Idorsia IDIA.S said on Monday it has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its treatment for insomnia in adult patients.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

