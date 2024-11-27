Idorsia In Talks For Global Rights To Aprocitentan; To Cut 270 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Swiss biotech firm Idorsia Ltd announced Wednesday that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with an undisclosed party for the global rights to aprocitentan, a once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor antagonist. Idorsia will receive an exclusivity fee of $35 million, which extends Idorsia's cash runway into 2025.

In addition, the company plans to streamline the business, resulting in cost containment, due to which around 270 positions globally could become redundant, mainly in Research & Development and support functions at headquarters.

The potential agreement for the transfer of global rights to aprocitentan and certain team members from Idorsia could include an upfront payment, additional milestone payments, and tiered royalties on sales in return.

In addition, the company is implementing initiatives which include cost-containment measures, and steps to restructure outstanding debt.

Upon completion of the consultation process, Idorsia intends to conclude restructuring by the end of 2024, with the cost reduction becoming fully effective by Q2 2025.

Aprocitentan was approved in March as TRYVIO in the US. In June, aprocitentan was granted market authorization by the European Commission as JERAYGO.

André Muller, CEO of Idorsia, said, "We are targeting signing before the end of 2024 and closing in early 2025, more details will be shared should a final agreement be signed. This is a first and crucial step in our plan to put Idorsia in a financially sustainable position and on the road towards profitability."

