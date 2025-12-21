Idorsia (SWX:IDIA) Price Target Increased by 16.00% to 4.93

The average one-year price target for Idorsia (SWX:IDIA) has been revised to CHF 4,93 / share. This is an increase of 16.00% from the prior estimate of CHF 4,25 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 4,04 to a high of CHF 6,30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.64% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 4,02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idorsia. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDIA is 0.12%, an increase of 217.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.95% to 3,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,676K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 51.77% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 506K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 50.46% over the last quarter.

FCGSX - Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund holds 375K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares , representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 45.16% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 289K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 99K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 109.64% over the last quarter.

