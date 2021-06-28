Idorsia starts late-stage trial of heart attack drug

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - Idorsia IDIA.S is launching a late-stage trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its experimental drug selatogrel in treating suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI), the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Besides aspirin, there are no treatment options available for the critical time from onset of AMI, or heart attack, symptoms to first medical contact, it said.

Upon symptoms suggestive of a heart attack, patients would self-inject selatogrel as early as possible and call for emergency medical help.

In December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated the investigation of selatogrel for the treatment of a suspected AMI in adult patients with a history of AMI as a "fast-track development programme, Idorsia noted.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)

