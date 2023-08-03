Idorsia (SIX:IDIA) Price Target Decreased by 20.41% to 10.07

The average one-year price target for Idorsia (SIX:IDIA) has been revised to 10.07 / share. This is an decrease of 20.41% from the prior estimate of 12.66 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.24 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.98% from the latest reported closing price of 6.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idorsia. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDIA is 0.12%, a decrease of 32.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.08% to 17,935K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,728K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares, representing an increase of 24.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 6.54% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 2,972K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 1,620K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 33.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,574K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 42.60% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,011K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 40.83% over the last quarter.

