Idorsia (SIX:IDIA) Price Target Decreased by 16.36% to 8.43

The average one-year price target for Idorsia (SIX:IDIA) has been revised to 8.43 / share. This is an decrease of 16.36% from the prior estimate of 10.07 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 26.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.85% from the latest reported closing price of 5.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idorsia. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDIA is 0.11%, a decrease of 32.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.33% to 16,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,328K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares, representing a decrease of 32.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 53.13% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 2,972K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,574K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 42.60% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 1,550K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 36.50% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,011K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIA by 40.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

