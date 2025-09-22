BioTech

Idorsia: Simcere To Introduce QUVIVIQ To Patients In China

September 22, 2025 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Idorsia announced that Simcere Pharmaceuticals has launched QUVIVIQ or daridorexant in China. QUVIVIQ, Idorsia's dual orexin receptor antagonist, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia characterized by difficulty falling asleep and/or maintaining sleep.

In 2022, Idorsia and Simcere entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for QUVIVIQ in Greater China. Simcere has the exclusive right to develop and commercialize QUVIVIQ in Greater China. Idorsia has to date received $80 million in milestone payments from Simcere, and remains eligible for additional commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMHGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.