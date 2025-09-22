Idorsia: Simcere To Introduce QUVIVIQ To Patients In China

(RTTNews) - Idorsia announced that Simcere Pharmaceuticals has launched QUVIVIQ or daridorexant in China. QUVIVIQ, Idorsia's dual orexin receptor antagonist, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia characterized by difficulty falling asleep and/or maintaining sleep.

In 2022, Idorsia and Simcere entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for QUVIVIQ in Greater China. Simcere has the exclusive right to develop and commercialize QUVIVIQ in Greater China. Idorsia has to date received $80 million in milestone payments from Simcere, and remains eligible for additional commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties.

