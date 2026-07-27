Idorsia Signs QUVIVIQ Commercialization Deal With Jamjoom Pharma In Saudi, Levant; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Idorsia Ltd (IDIA.SW), a Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company, announced on Monday that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co., for the distribution and commercialization of QUVIVIQ for the treatment of adults with insomnia, in Saudi Arabia and the Levant region.

Under the agreement, Idorsia will receive an upfront payment, potential milestone payments, and royalties on net sales.

On the other hand, Jamjoom Pharma will hold the marketing authorization for QUVIVIQ in Saudi Arabia and will manage regulatory, distribution, promotion, and commercialization activities across Saudi Arabia and the Levant region, while Idorsia will supply the finished drug product.

QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) is a dual orexin receptor antagonist that is designed to treat insomnia by blocking orexin receptors, reducing wakefulness and promoting normal sleep stages. QUVIVIQ 25 mg and 50 mg were approved by the FDA in January 2022 for insomnia in adults with difficulties with sleep onset and/or maintenance.

Clinical trials published in The Lancet Neurology demonstrated that QUVIVIQ restored and improved sleep onset and sleep maintenance without broadly suppressing brain activity at 25 mg and 50 mg doses compared to placebo. The 50 mg regimen also showed highly significant improvement in daytime functioning.

Insomnia is a chronic sleep disorder marked by difficulty in initiating or maintaining sleep cycle despite adequate opportunity to sleep, resulting in impaired daytime functioning. Current treatment options include sleep hygiene measures, cognitive behavioral therapy, and medications.

Idorsia markets QUVIVIQ in the North America, Europe, key international markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East through commercial partnerships. The company added that the collaboration with Jamjoom is expected to further expand QUVIVIQ's presence across global markets.

Idorsia shares are trading up 8.19% at CHF 6.67 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

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