BioTech

Idorsia Reports Promising Phase 1 Data For C.difficile Vaccine Showing Increased IgG Responses

June 01, 2026 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Idorsia Ltd. (IDIA.SW), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday released promising Phase 1 data for the C. difficile vaccine targeting glycan antibodies on bacteria and spores.

Clostridioides difficile is a spore-forming, toxin-producing bacterium that causes antibiotic-resistant diarrhea. In aged patients, the disease can lead to pseudomembranous colitis, causing death if untreated. There are over 400,000 cases of C.difficile infections (CDI) diagnosed every year in the U.S. alone, leading to about 25,000 deaths annually.

The bacterial bodies contain glycan antigens on their surface, which is recognized by the immune system and can serve as targets for potential vaccines.

The Phase 1 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial assessed the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of up to 4 ascending dose levels of the IDOR-1134-2831 C.difficile vaccine targeting glycan, and showed encouraging results in the highest dose cohort. A dose-dependent IgG response was observed, especially increased levels of IgG1 due to increased opsonization of the vaccine.

The vaccine is planned for further development to treat C.difficile infections (CDI) in both hospitals and community settings to restrict the spread of circulating strains.

IDIA.SW is currently trading on the Swiss Stock Exchange at CHF 4.49, up 0.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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